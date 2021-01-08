Dog mom starts raw dog treat company named after her rescue

Michelle Chu is a dog mom on a mission to help other pet parents provide healthy food for their pups.

"Kono's Kitchen is a brand of freeze-dried or raw dog treats," said Chu.

Chu has been working on Kono's Kitchen since 2019.

It's named after her rescue dog Kono."With a fresh food or raw food diet, what they aren't getting as super processed food.

They're getting foods that are fresh.

They're getting foods that will naturally help with tartar and with their dental hygiene," Chu said.

The brand also has a charitable aspect to it."I launched with the mission to donate 10% of all treat sale profits to a featured rescue pup each month and their medical costs," said Chu.