Dominion sues Sidney Powell, seeks $1.3 bln

A voting machine company sued former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday, accusing her of spreading false conspiracy theories about November’s election that Republican President Donald Trump lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

It accuses her of spreading false conspiracy theories about November’s presidential election.

Powell falsely claimed at press conferences and media appearances that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for that country’s late president, Hugo Chavez, and that the company had bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract.

In their complaint, Dominion’s lawyers called her accusations “wild” and “demonstrably false.” They said the company was founded in Toronto to create a fully auditable paper-based vote system that would help the disabled vote independently.

Powell, a conservative activist and former federal prosecutor, appeared with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani at a November press conference where she claimed that Dominion’s electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots to Democrat Joe Biden.

Giuliani and another Trump legal adviser later distanced themselves from her.

Not Trump.

The New York Times reported that the president then met with Powell in December and discussed naming her a special counsel to investigate the election.

Powell was also sued last month by a Dominion product strategist who said Powell’s claims led to death threats, forcing him to leave his home to seek safety.