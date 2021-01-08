Quibi’s Library Is Headed to the Roku Channel

Quibi’s Library Is Headed to the Roku Channel.

After six months of operation, Quibi announced it was shutting down back in October.

On Dec.

8, Roku announced it was picking up the now-defunct streamer's star-studded content.

Over 75 former Quibi shows will be available.

The Roku Channel will soon be home to Emmy-nominated and popular shows, such as #FreeRayshawn, Chrissy’s Court, Die Hart, Dummy, Flipped, Most Dangerous Game, Punk’d, Reno 911!, Survive, and more, .., Roku, via blog.

... featuring stars including, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, and many others.

, Roku, via blog.

The short-form videos will appear for free on the Roku Channel sometime in 2021.

'The Wall Street Journal' reports that Roku paid "significantly less" than $100 million in the deal