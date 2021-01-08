Biden to Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by Releasing Available Doses

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has announced his plans to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The president-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible, T.J.

Ducklo, Transition Team Spokesman, via 'The New York Times'.

Biden’s administration will “immediately” begin releasing available doses when he assumes office.

He supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now, T.J.

Ducklo, Transition Team Spokesman, via 'The New York Times'.

More details about his plan will be reportedly shared next week.

Under the Trump administration, roughly half of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine doses are being held back in order to execute a two-dose system.

Both Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines require two doses, meaning the current distribution system is designed to ensure those who already got the first dose will receive the second.

State and local public health officials have been struggling to administer the vaccine due to overwhelmed hospitals and finicky vaccine storage requirements.

As of January 7, the Trump administration has shipped more than 21 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, but only 5.9 million people have been inoculated.