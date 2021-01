The Bell Breakdown for your Jan. 8 weekend

CATCH TWO NEW MOVIES RIGHT FROMTHE COMFORT OF YOUR OWN COUCH.FILM CRITIC- - JOSH BELL HASHIS TWO PICKS IN THIS WEEK'SBELL BREAKDOWN.PKG MY TOP PICK THIS WEEK IS AMOVIE THAT'S GETTING A LOT OFAWARDS BUZZ, REGINA KING'S ONENIGHT IN MIAMI, NOW INICONS OF BLACK CULTURE:ACTIVIST MALCOLM X, BOXERCASSIUS CLAY AKA MUHAMMAD ALI,SINGER SAM COOKE AND NFL PLAYERJIM BROWN.THE BULK OF THE MOVIE INVOLVESHEATED DISCUSSIONS AMONG THECHARACTERS AS THEY WORK OUTTHEIR ISSUES, AND THERE ARETIMES WHEN IT CAN FEEL LIKE AHISTORY CLASS PRESENTATION.BUT THE MOVIE DOES MORE THANDELIVER TALKING POINTS FROM THEMOUTHS OF FAMOUS PEOPLE.THANKS TO STRONG PERFORMANCES,ALL FOUR MAIN CHARACTERS COMEACROSS AS REAL,MULTIDIMENSIONAL PEOPLE, ANDTHEIR ONE NIGHT TOGETHER STILLFEELS LIKE A HANGOUT SESSIONAMONG FRIENDS.ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI IS NOWPLAYING IN THEATERS CITYWIDE,AND PREMIERES JANUARY 15 ONAMAZON PRIME.NOW STREAMING ON AMAZON PRIMEIS THE IRISH DRAMA HERSELF,FROM DIRECTOR PHYLLIDA LLOYD.VETERAN STAGE ACTRESS CLAREDUNNE CO-WROTE THESCREENPLAY AND STARS AS SANDRA,A WOMAN TRYING TO REBUILD HERLIFE AFTER LEAVING AN ABUSIVERELATIONSHIP.THERE'S LITERAL REBUILDING, ASSANDRA DECIDES TO BUILD A HOUSETO LIVE IN WITH HER TWODAUGHTERS, ANDEMOTIONAL REBUILDING AS SHEPROCESSES TRAUMA.IT'S A HEARTFELT AND GROUNDEDSTORY ABOUT THE DIFFICULTPROCESS OF RECOVERING FROMABUSE, AND CLARE DUNNE MAKES ASTRONG IMPRESSION AS BOTHWRITER AND PERFORMER.THERE MAY BE A FEW TOO MANYUPLIFTING MONTAGES, BUT THEMOVIE MOSTLY EARNS ITSEMOTIONAL RELEASE.THAT'S HERSELF, NOW ON AMAZONPRIME.3 SOURCES DTE: BELL BREAKDOWN18 AND ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...