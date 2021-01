Finding Ohana on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix family adventure movie Finding Ohana, directed by Jude Weng.

It stars Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Marc Evan Jackson, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, Kelly Hu, Ryan Higa, Ke Huy Quan and Ricky Garcia.

Finding Ohana Release Date: January 29, 2021 on Netflix After you watch Finding Ohana let us know your review.

