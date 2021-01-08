MAC Cosmetics accused of selling old eyeshadow palettes in Sims packaging

On Jan.

4, MAC Cosmetics released a neweyeshadow palette that the company advertisedas being inspired by the Sims video game series.The $32 beauty product was promoted onMAC’s Instagram as a way for customers tore-create “all the looks you love in the game”.But some makeup fans expressed concern that itwas an old, repackaged palette with a fresh new box.The palette is made up of neutrals thatMAC fans pointed out looked awfully similar toanother palette that the brand released in 2017.As one Twitter user pointed out, the namesof the colors on that palette are the sameas those on the Sims palette.“Wait I HAD this palette forever ago,” someonesaid in reply.

“I knew it looked too familiar”.Less than a week after the launch, MACaddressed the backlash in a statement to Nylon.“Given the broad, diverse community of Simsfans, we wanted the shades and texturesin the collection to appeal to everyone — whetherthey are makeup beginners or artistry gurus”.“Therefore, we went back to the vaults andpicked a universal fan-favourite palette withsome of our best-selling shades that easily allowsyou to go from natural to glam in one swipe”