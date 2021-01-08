'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' To Resume Production Next Week Amid COVID-19 Spike In California

Ellen DeGeneres is back on the small screen, but in light of her personal experience with COVID-19, the show will return to having a virtual audience.
Plus, more of our daily download, including a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of "The Bachelor."
Ellen DeGeneres is back on the small screen, but in light of her personal experience with COVID-19, the show will return to having a virtual audience.
Plus, more of our daily download, including a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of "The Bachelor."
Production on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will resume next week, albeit without a studio audience.
Ellen DeGeneres is the latest big name to test positive for COVID-19. Her TV show has halted production until January.