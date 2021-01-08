Hitman 3 says goodbye to Agent 47 and hello to James Bond

Hitman 3 will conclude the World of Assassination trilogy and serve as a goodbye to the franchise .The eighth main entry in the franchise, Hitman 3, will be the last Hitman game for a while as IO reallocates resources to its secret James Bond game.From what we’ve seen of Hitman 3, it seems that IO is well-equipped for the task.Once again, we play as Agent 47, the bald-headed assassin with an impressive skill set including stealth, disguise and even drumming.But Hitman 3 also has a notably more James Bond-y vibe than previous games in the series.All in all, it looks like IO pulled out all the stops for Hitman 3.If the game is as good as it looks, it will be a very lovingly crafted farewell as the studio ramps up development on the James Bond game.But until Project 007 is out, we can have one last adventure with the stone-faced, unusually musically talented Agent 47.

Farewell, Agent 47 — for now