local child battles rare covid related syndrome

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome struck a local family, taking them on an emotional rollercoaster that lead to sleepless nights, and, ultimately, to upstate university hospital, in syracuse, last weekend.

Little is known about this syndrome, and that is why this family wants to share their story.

Aften ford and her husband caught covid.

Their three small children soon exhibited minor symptoms, and recovered quickly.

But then, a month later, four-year- old kaison complained of a headache and had a low-grade fever.

Thinking it could be the start of an ear infection, his doctor sent them home with nasal spray.

That night, kaison spiked a high fever.

Back to the doctor they went, then back home with antibiotics for a suspected ear infection.

But his fever got worse.... .

3:19 "and he just started generally looking worse.

I just had a gut feeling right away as a mom that so mething wasn't right" they went to hamilton hospital's er.

Kaison had red, bulgy eyes, red, peeling lips, and a stomachache 4:57 "he looked horrible.

When i got him to that emergncy room the 2nd time, it was horrible" 5:18 "his pediatriian said lets get some labs, let's see what's going on.

Let''s see if there's any possibility of misc.

They went back home on a saturday night.

But not for long.

The er dr called with kaison's latest labs 6:19 "his inflammation was about 10x higher than it should be and we want you to go to upstate right away and they know you're on your way" the fords barely packed a bag and headed to upstate university hospital.

>