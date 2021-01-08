Human remains identified as Dan Grannan

Good afternoon.

It's friday, january 8th.

"the daviess county sheriff" has announced "a big development" in the case "of a missing man".

////// ///////// gar} "in september human remains were found near maysville in daviess county.

Today daviess county sheriff gary allison confirms those human remains belonged to dan grannan."

Grannan went missing in august of 20-19.

He lived in the maysville area.

Rescuers spent weeks looking for the 72 year old with no luck.

A year later ..

On september 12th ..

Police found human remains near maysville.

They were found near hawkins creek.

The daviess county sheriffs office and indiana state police examined the remains.

They were then sent to the university of indianapolis.

The university's anthropology department has confirmed the remains are those of grannan.

Sheriff allison says grannan's family was contacted this morning.

"they were happy to get some closure on the situation here.

And hopefully we'll be able to get that to them so that they can do what they need to do."

Gar} "the investigation into what exactly happened to grannon is still on-going.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10.

////////// we also want to update you "on the latest developments" from our nation's capitol.

Let's take a look now "at the top headlines".

"a growing number of lawmakers" are calling "for president donald trump's removal from office".

"house democratic leaders say"..

"the chamber" "could" take-up articles of impeachment "against the president" as earl as monday.

That's "if" "trump's cabinet" and vice president "mike pence"..

Do "not" act t remove "president trump" from office.

/// also "new today"... house speaker "nancy pelosi says"..

She spoke with military leaders about "president trump" and "the military codes".

"she says"..

She wants to prevent a ///////// gar}