Senator Murkowski: 'I want him out'

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski has turned on Donald Trump.

Murkowski is the first Republican member of Congress to urge Trump to resign from office.

Trump is accused of inciting rioters to breach the Capitol by lying for months that the presidential election "I want him to resign.

I want him out.

He has caused enough damage." Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News in an interview published on Friday.