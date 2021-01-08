How to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

The indiana state department of health is now allowing you to register to get your covid-19 vaccine. Scheduling began at 9 a-m this morning.

Scheduling began at 9 a-m this morning.

You can go to corona-virus dot indiana dot gov.

There you can click on vaccine information and planning.

Then, you'll be directed to click on a link to find your vaccination site.

Next....you can find your county.

Once you click on your county...you'll be able to see all availible vaccination sites.

Only those who are frontline workers..health care workers...or are above 80 years-old are elligible right now to receive the vaccination.

Health officials tell news 10 this is a very important group to get vaccinated.

"whether they're working with people in the high risk population, they're around covid every day with their jobs, or they're in that age group where if they got covid they could have some serious health issues from it."

Again you can sign up now to receive the vaccine.

If you have trouble finding the website to schedule an appointment... you can call 2-1-1.

