DaBaby's Beverly Hills Arrest, Zayn's New Single & More Top Music News | Billboard News
DaBaby's Beverly Hills Arrest, Zayn's New Single & More Top Music News | Billboard News

DaBaby gets arrested in Beverly Hills on Thursday (Jan.

7), Zayn releases a new song with all the "Vibez" and Laura Branigan's manager calls out Trump for blasting "Gloria" before right wing D.C Riots.

Here are today's top stories in music.