Nicki Minaj to Pay Tracy Chapman $450,000 in Copyright Suit

Nicki Minaj , to Pay Tracy Chapman $450,000, in Copyright Suit.

In 2018, Minaj requested a license to use Chapman's song, "Baby Can I Hold You," .

For a potential song on her album, 'Queen,' called "Sorry.".

Minaj's request was denied, .

And Chapman filed suit in October 2018 after alleging that Minaj had leaked the song to NYC DJ Funkmaster Flex.

The leak led to the song making its way to the internet.

According to federal court documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight,' .

The two musicians will settle out of court to the tune of $450,000