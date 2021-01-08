Local Democratic Party leaders picking up the pieces after HQ shooting

Lafayette police believe the shooting took place sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Six -- lafayette mayor tony roswarski is sending a strong message to a shooter who targeted the local democratic party headquarters.

He says the attempt at intimidation is not going to work.

News 18's joe paul spoke with roswarski and other party leaders today.

He's also been in touch with police for updates on the investigation.

He joins us live with the latest.

Joe?

Officials believe it's no coincidence the tippecanoe county democratic party headquarters were shot up just after the siege on the capitol building in washington, d.c., on wednesday.

Roswarski characterized the attack as a drive-by shooting that could have been perpetrated by someone from outside the community.

At least six bullets were fired into the headquarters at 826 main street in downtown lafayette.

The bullets fractured the glass window of the front door and grazed the drywall inside the building.

But no one was inside and no one was injured during the shooting.

And for now, the building's front door is boarded up with plywood.

Roswarski, one of the county's highest ranking democrats, says he'll do what's necessary to secure city hall, which is located just a few blocks from the headquarters.

And the former police officer says he's not intimidated by whatever message the shooter was trying to send.

If that's some kind of message somebody's trying to send to deter me from doing my job or the way that i will make decisions, they've severely underestimated my resolve.

Roswarski says he's disappointed the nation has turned to violence to solve problems, similar to what we saw in washington, d.c., earlier this week.

He emphasized people who destroy property shouldn't be tolerated and should be prosecuted.

An update on the investigation: a nearby business owner tells me she provided surveillance footage from her own camera to lafayette police department.

I submitted a records request for any surveillance footage of the shooting.

I'm told police haven't been able to find a recording of the incident and could be off on the time frame of the shooti.

Right now, they believe it happened late wednesday or early thursday.

Reporting live in lafayette, joe paul, news 18.