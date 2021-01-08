Justin Fields and Dalton

Before he plays in the national championship game on Monday night, we look back at the times he played the Dalton Catamounts in High School.

To ohio state standout in a matter of months -- but not before he was the hottest prospect in the nation, playing in dalton.

News 12's angela moryan takes us down memory lane.

Angela: "just four years ago, ohio state quarterback justin fields was on this field behind me, facing a dalton defense determined on knocking the number one recruit in the nation off his pedestal.

The catamounts played fields twice, his junior and senior year.

In fact, that 2017 game was actually broadcast on national television.

Now fields faces his toughest challenge yet, going against an undefeated alabama team in the national championship monday night.

I caught up with former dalton coach matt land to talk about just how special fields was even back in high school."

Land: "when he was on the field, there was never a doubt who the best player was."

All eyes focused on fields in 2017, as the five-star made his national tv debut -- against dalton.

Land: "there was 30 something holding penalties they don't call in that game because the official sitting there going, 'gah, it's justin fields.'

After the game, i was like, 'man, did you get an autograph?

You looked at him enough all night long.

You never saw the o-line.'

... but you couldn't help it.

He was such an amazing player, and certainly a young man that had amazing composure."

Dalton demolished fields and company 31-14 the year before.

But that didn't stop fields from making big plays.

Land: "i'll never forget, the last thing i told our defense was, 'okay, guys, listen.

If we just contain him.

Let's just not give him any big plays.

He's going to get the ball.

He's touching it every play.

We can't shut him down.

Let's just make sure he doesn't beat us.'

Well, 3rd and 12 he goes 87 yards for a touchdown, and i'm like, 'did nobody hear what i just said?'" land: "he's just so physical.

He's so big and strong.

He has the ability to be a fluid, smooth quarterback, light on his feet, and then in just an instant, he turns into a 220 pound, six foot two, six foot three fullback that can run over you."

Land: "most people don't bring your best out.

The best bring the best out.

So there's guys that i can look back in that film and be like, 'my gosh!

If he'd been playing like that in that game, we would've killed them.'

But they weren't playing justin fields."

Angela: "you prepared for him twice.

What's your scouting report for the alabama defense?"

Land: "covid?

That's probably the best thing to happen if you're playing him defensively."

Tag angela: "alabama defense going to need to try to channel that 2016 dalton defense in order to contain fields in the national championship monday night.

Game kicks off monday night at 8.

Stick with news 12 for all the pre and post game reaction.

Reporting in dalton, angela moryan, news 12 now."

Coming up