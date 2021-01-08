What exactly are those white streaks on the road?

Indiana's governor remains highly confident a casino "will" be built in terre haute.

That's in terre haute.

That's in spite of the gaming commission's investigation into those formerly involved with the project.

Groundbreaking was supposed to take place this past fall on the rock-sino on the city's east side.

That has yet to happen.

Last fall is also when the gaming commission began looking into allegations executives of "spectable entertainment" were connected to a federal voting fraud investigation.

Terre haute businessman greg gibson formed "spectacle jack l-l-c" and took over management of the local casino effort.

The governor says the project still has his support.

(15.17.30) "it is something i fought for before, and will again if need be.

But i'm not that concerned right now."

We spoke with greg we spoke we spoke with greg gibson... he says they could be turning dirt by the