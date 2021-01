President Trump skipping inauguration a 'good thing': Joe Biden

US President-Elect Joe Biden on President Trump's decision to not to attend the inauguration on Jan 20 is a "good thing".

"One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on.

It's a good thing, him not showing up," said Joe Biden.

Recently, outgoing President Trump announced that he won't be attending President-elect Joe Biden's swearing in.