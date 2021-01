The Funeral Home Movie (2021) - Luis Machín, Celeste Gerez, Camila Vaccarini

The Funeral Home Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Bernardo is an undertaker.

He and his dysfunctional family live amongst coffins, wreaths and mischievous supernatural entities that visit daily.

They attribute the paranormal manifestations to the dead bodies from their mortuary work.

Finding the real source of all this madness will be their quest, but they might find a terrifying truth.

Starring Luis Machín, Celeste Gerez, Camila Vaccarini, Susana Varela, and Hugo Arana