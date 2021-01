Young Sheldon 4x06 Freshman Orientation And The Inventor Of The Zipper - Clip from Season 4 episode 6

Young Sheldon 4x06 Freshman Orientation And The Inventor Of The Zipper - Clip from Season 4 episode 6 - College orientation does not go as Sheldon planned.

Also, Mary is invited to a party when she’s mistaken for a university student, and George Sr. helps Pastor Jeff set up a children’s nursery, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan.

7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

