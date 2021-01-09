Bills would combine electoral votes and require voter ID

Nebraska state senators began introducing bills on Thursday.
So far, more than 200 have been introduced including two controversial bills from Republican State Senator Julie Slama.
Nebraska state senators began introducing bills on Thursday.
So far, more than 200 have been introduced including two controversial bills from Republican State Senator Julie Slama.
THURS 5-6:30
Local 24 this week featured Shelby County Democratic Party Reorganization Committee Rep. Carlissa Shaw, President of Shelby County..