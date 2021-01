Final 'Jeopardy!' episode hosted by Trebek airs tonight

THOUGH NO ONE KNEW THIS WOULDBE HIS LAST EPISODE....TREBEK DELIVERED AN ENCOURAGINGFINAL MESSAGE TO FANS.REPORTER ALEX STONE HAS MORE.TO SO MANY, HE IS JEOPARDY.THE VOICE.THE ELEGANCE.SOT: WELCOME TO AMERICA'SFAVORITE QUESTION AND ANSWERGAME, JEOPARDY!

ADMIRED BY FANSWHO HAVE BEEN WATCHING FORDECADES.SOT: WE LOVE YOU ALEX!

TONIGHTAFTER 8200 EPISODES OVER 36YEARS - TREBEK'S FINAL SHOW,TAPED JUST 10 DAYS BEFORE HEPASSED AWAY ON NOVEMBER 8THDURING AN 18 MONTH BATTLE WITHSTAGE 4 PANCREATIC CANCER.(NATS FROM ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUTCANCER) TREBEK WORKINGTHROUGHOUT HIS BATTLE.THE SHOW'S EXECUTIVE PRODUCER,MIKE RICHARDS.SOT: I DIDN'T KNOW HOW MUCHPAIN HE WAS IN, BUT OBVIOUSLYHE WAS BATTLING.AND SO FOR ME, IT WAS JUSTEMOTIONAL THAT HE WAS THEREBACK AT HIS LECTURN DOING WHATHE LOVED TO DO.AND THAT'S WHAT WAS SO SPECIALABOUT IT.TONIGHT, THERE WILL BE NOGOODBYE OR SPECIAL SIGN OFF.SOT: HE DIDN'T KNOW IT WASGOING TO BE HIS LAST SHOW.SO YOU'LL SEE A MAN AT THE PEAKOF HIS POWERS.AND EVEN THOUGH HE MAY NOT HAVEKNOWN IT WOULD BE HIS FINALGOODBYE, ON MONDAY NIGHT'SEPISODE TREBEK ADDRESSEDVIEWERS DIRECTLY IN A MESSAGEURGING COMPASSION DURING THEGLOBAL PANDEMIC.SOT: OPEN UP YOUR HANDS ANDOPEN YOUR HEART TO THOSE STILLSUFFERING WITH COVID-19.PEOPLE WHO ARE SUFFERINGTHROUGH NO FAULT OF THEIR OWN.WE'RE TRYING TO BUILD A GENTLERKINDERSOCIETY AND IF WE ALL PITCH INJUST A LITTLE BIT WE'LL GETTHERE.THAT MESSAGE, EVEN THE CREWDIDN'T KNOW WAS COMING.SOT: I THINK HE WAS TRYING TOLIFT US UP AS BAD AS HE FELTHE WAS THERE WITH THAT SPEECHTRYING TO LIFT US UP.IT'S A TOUGH GOODBYE FORMEMBERS OF THE JEOPARDY TEAM -FRIENDS.BECAUSE THEY HAVE EXPRESSEDTHEIR FEELINGS ABOUT ME IN SOMANY POSITIVE WAYS THAT I CAN'THELP BUT BE TOUCHED BY WHATTHEY HAVE TO SAY.NEXT WEEK - JEOPARDY CHAMPIONSWILL BE HOSTING THE SHOWBEGINNING WITH KEN JENNINGS.LONGTERM PLANS REMAIN UNKNOWN.ALEX STONE, ABC NEWS, LOSANGELES.BEFORE WE HEAD TO BREAK..HERE'S A LOOK AT TONIGHT'S ABCPRIMETIME LINEUP.