Twitter permanently suspends President Trump's account

Twitter says it has permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account.

THE PRESIDENT'S PERSONALTWITTER ACCOUNT..."AT REAL DONALD TRUMP"...HAS BEEN PERMANENTLYSUSPENDED BY TWITTER.THANKS FOR JOINING US LIVE ONT-V...K-T-N-V DOT COM..OR WHEREVER YOU'RE STREAMINGUS.

I'M TODD QUINONES...AND... I'M TRICIA KEAN.THE COMPANY SAYS...IT IS QUOTE...."DUE TO THE RISK OF FURTHERINCITEMENT OF VIOLENCE."AND....IT MADE THE DECISONQUOTE...."AFTER CLOSE REVIEW OF RECENTTWEETS.....FROM THE ACCOUNT...AND...CONTEXT AROUND THEM."THERE AR