GOP Senator Wants Trump Out

Lisa Murkowski is calling on President Donald Trump to resign following the riots at the Capitol.

This makes her the first Republican senator to take that step.

"I want him to resign.

He has caused enough damage," Murkowski said in an interview.

The chances of Trump resigning are incredibly low, according to reports at CNN.

However, the Democrats plan to impeach him once more as early as Monday.

Mike Pence may also use the 25th amendment to remove Trump from power.