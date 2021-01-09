Butte County Public Health Officer supports President-Elect Biden's plan to release all vaccines now

The incoming Biden administration announced a plan Friday to make it a priority to distribute the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone.

That's counter to the trump administration plan for holding back enough vaccine doses to guarantee booster shots to those who got the first dose.

Butte county's public health officer calls it a smart move ... especially in light of a new report by the world health organization : "the pfizer vaccine after one dose is between 2 and 3 weeks after first dose is already 89 percent effective.

After the second dose is 95% effecgtive.

After 2nd dose 95 percent... 89 percent is pretty good" because of the effectiveness of the first dose... the world health organization now says the second dose can be administered up to 42 days later... instead of 14 to 21 days later.

Doctor bernstein is hoping a change in policy will help speed up supply distribution and get more