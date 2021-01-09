Guy Spots Mysterious Flying object in Sky

This guy had taken his dog out for a walk when he saw something strange flying in the sky.
He noticed that the flying object had no propellers, and it moved silently.
Soon, the mysterious object suddenly disappeared from his sight.
This guy had taken his dog out for a walk when he saw something strange flying in the sky.
He noticed that the flying object had no propellers, and it moved silently.
Soon, the mysterious object suddenly disappeared from his sight.
· *A group of videos, including one published by The New York Times in 2017, shows US Navy pilots baffled by mysterious objects in..