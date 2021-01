Savage State Movie Trailer

Savage State Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The American Civil War breaks out... A family of French colonists, settled in Missouri, decides to go back to France.

Edmond, Madeleine, and their three daughters have to cross the whole country to reach New-York.

They are led by the mysterious and dangerous mercenary, Victor.

Director: David Perrault Writer: David Perrault Stars: Alice Isaaz, Kevin Janssens, Déborah François US release date: Coming to On-Demand & Digital Jan 29, 2021