Open Season Movie clip - McSquizzy's Army

Open Season Movie clip - McSquizzy's Army - Plot synopsis: Boog (Martin Lawrence), a 900-pound grizzly bear, is content entertaining tourists and living in park ranger Beth's (Debra Messing) barn.

His life takes a drastic turn when he rescues a one-horned mule deer named Elliot (Ashton Kutcher) from a hunter (Gary Sinise), and is subsequently tranquilized and returned to the wild.

Elliot and Boog recruit the other animals, notably a Scottish squirrel (Billy Connolly) and a beaver foreman, to help turn the tables on the hunters to make the woods safe.

Cast: Billy Connolly, Martin Lawrence