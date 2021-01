FINDING ‘OHANA movie (2021) - Ke Huy Quan, Kelly Hu, Chris Parnell

FINDING ‘OHANA movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - A summer in rural O‘ahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

Director: Jude Weng Writers: Christina Strain, Christina Strain Stars: Ke Huy Quan, Kelly Hu, Chris Parnell