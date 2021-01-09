Wuthering Heights Movie (1939) - Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier, David Niven

Wuthering Heights Movie (1939) Trailer - Plot synopsis: A servant in the house of Wuthering Heights tells a traveler the unfortunate tale of lovers Cathy and Heathcliff.

Director: William Wyler Writers: Charles MacArthur, Ben Hecht, Emily Brontë Stars: Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier, David Niven Laurence Olivier, Merle Oberon and David Niven star in this internationally acclaimed masterpiece based on Emily Bronte's classic story of passion, hatred and revenge.

Olivier and Oberon are brilliant as Heathcliff and Cathy, whose tortured love affair ends when Cathy marries the wealthy Edgar (Niven).

Heathcliff's savage retaliation upon the woman he loves explodes in a stunning climax.

Directed by William Wyler and featuring Academy Award®-winning* cinematography, Wuthering Heights remains a masterpiece in filmmaking.