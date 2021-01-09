Brazil police search for armed robbery suspect

BRAZIL, Ind.
(WTHI) - Police in Brazil need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.
Police in brazil, indiana need your help tonight.
They're looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.
It happened last sunday at the casey's general store on west national avenue in brazil.
Just before 5 a-m... police say a man showed a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.
That suspect then left the store and drove off in a dark colored s-u-v.
Now... take a good look at your screen these are surveillance images.
Police describe that suspect as a white male... thin build with blue eyes.
Approximately 5...2.
They say he was a wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with dark colored jeans.
They say he had a black face mask with a white skull design.
If you have any information..
Please call the brazil police department.
That numbers 812-446-2535
