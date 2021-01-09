Brazil police search for armed robbery suspect

(WTHI) - Police in Brazil need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.

Police in brazil, indiana need your help tonight.

They're looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened last sunday at the casey's general store on west national avenue in brazil.

Just before 5 a-m... police say a man showed a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

That suspect then left the store and drove off in a dark colored s-u-v.

Now... take a good look at your screen these are surveillance images.

Police describe that suspect as a white male... thin build with blue eyes.

Approximately 5...2.

They say he was a wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with dark colored jeans.

They say he had a black face mask with a white skull design.

If you have any information..

Please call the brazil police department.

That numbers 812-446-2535