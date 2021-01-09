Hoosiers urged to 'be patient' in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines

Individuals who are having difficulty registering online can also call one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for help with registration.

The Indiana Department of Health is asking Hoosiers to be patient when using their site to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

From 8 a-m to 8 p-m.

Family members will be allowed to make appointments on behalf of eligible seniors.

If you're coming to the vaccination clinic.

Wear a mask... bring photo id...proof of age or verification of current employment as a healthcare worker or first responder.

You should also bring your health insurance card to your appointment.there is no cost for receiving a vaccine, but your insurance may be charged an administration fee.

Dekalb county will also host a covid-19 vaccine clinic.open january 13th through 20th from 10 to seven.located at middaugh hall on south union street in auburn.vaccine are available to healthcare workers, first responders, and people 80 and older.to make an appointment visit vaccine dot coronavirus dot i-n dot gov or call 2-1-1