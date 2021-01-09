New Orleans Saints ready for whatever

Over the last couple years, the New Orleans Saints have been wildly successful at making other teams game plan for a back-up quarterback, going a combined 8-1 between Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.

- over the last couple years... - the new orleans saints have bee- wildly successful... at making- other teams game plan,- for a back-up quarterback...- going a combined 8-1 between- teddy bridgewater... and taysom- hill.

- but what happens when other - teams... return the - favor...- the 2-seed saints are hosting - the 7-seed bears, in the wild - card- round of the n-f-c playoffs...- serving as a week 8 re-match, - from the regular season.- in that 26-23 overtime- victory... the black and gold - took down nick foles... in what- was his fifth start filling in,- for mitchell trubisky.- but now the more mobile trubisk- is back under center... - giving the saints a completely- different look on defense.- just like in their week 13 loss- to the philadelphia eagles... i- what- was the first career start, for- jalen hurts... who ran for 106- yards.- - "what we're focused on is what we can- control, and what we can contro- is our perimeter edge defense i- terms of- - - eliminating that.

I don't find- any similarities between jalen- hurts and mitch trubisky in - terms of speed wise anyways.- that being said, we were the- - - - first team to play the jalen- hurts philadelphia.

So we've- played trubisky, we've played - foles, we've played trubisky.

- - - - i mean we've seen this before,- and at this point, i know - they're going to give us their- best energy, they're going to - give us their best shot, and- again, we can only focus on - how we attack things."

The saints and bears will kick- off the last game of the- weekend, from the superdome...- at 3-40 p-m