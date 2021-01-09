Could a third pandemic payday be in your future?

Forecast many of us have already recieved our second stimulus payment from the feds.

Now there's talk in the nation's capitol about a third stimulus plan, with possibly ?

"(another payout to americans.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is here to break it down for us.

Nick?

George and katie ?

"* president elect joe biden is calling for a multi?

"*trillion dollar coronavirus relief package ?

"* and yes another check would be part of the plan.

That stimulus payment could be as much as two thousand dollars.

The third relief package might also include cash for unemployment, city and state governments, and schools.

Billions would also potentially be spent to speed up vaccine distribution.

Folks i spoke to tonight seemed to be in favor of as a college student i see a lot of individuals who are definitely hurting for money.

They may work very hard through the college and through town, but it's not quite enough.

I think there are some people that really are in need.

I think of those that have had their business shut down, or delayed or traffic that was reduced because of covid.

Biden's plan would also include some relief for small businesses ?

"* specifically ones in low income areas.

Nick kruszalnicki, thank you nick.

With democrats being in control of the house and senate, there could be a good chance of a third stimulus passing ?

"* although democratic west virgina senator joe manchin has voiced his doubts