Redo Linton North Central

Left... the greene county invitational semifinals took place tonight.... it continues to look like it'll come down to 2a, fourth ranked linton and 1a, third ranked bloomfield... both were dominate in their openers earlier in the week... the miners faced north central in the first semi tonight.

Number 13 trevor hadley made sure to keep the thunderbirds close as he has a nice layup to make the score 11-9 to give the thnderbirds an early lead.

But that lead did not last long... starting the second quarter off strong as number 15 lincoln hale dunks it for the miner's to set them back on top 12-11 the miners kept the score close but managed to stay ahead as number 24 logan webb drains a three in the third quarter to put the miners up 29-28 in the fourth quarter number 15 lincoln hale drives down and scores two to secure the miner's victory.

Linton wins by a final of 53 to 49 over the thunderbirds.

I-s-u commit lincoln hale dropped a cool 26 in the win.