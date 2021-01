Pelosi wants Trump impeached

Pelosi wants to start Impeachment against Trump as early as Monday.

Florida father wants to preventother parents from dealing withthe same grief he’s enduredHOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI SAYSSHE WILL INTRODUCE IMPEACHMENTPROCEEDINGS AGAINST PRESIDENTTRUMP ON MONDAY IF HE DOES NOTRESIGN...AND THE CABINET DOESNOT INVOKE THE 25TH AMENDMENT TOREMOVE HIM.

THANKS FOR JOININGUS.

I’M PATRICK NOLAN.AND I’M SHARI ARMSTRONG.

IN FORJANE MONREAL.THE SPEAKER’S ALSO EXPRESSINGCONCERNS REGARDING THE MILITARY-- AND THE PRESIDENT’S ACCESS TONUCLEAR CODES.

CHAD PERGRAMTAKES A LOOK.(10-18)(54-100)(116-121)IT WAS THIS TIME LAST YEAR..WHENPRESIDENT TRUMP’S IMPEACHMENTTRIAL..WAS ABOUT TO START.BUT THE HOUSECOULD IMPEACH THEPRESIDENT..AGAIN..AS EARLY ASNEXT WEEKPELOSI says: "My members arevery much interested, as myphone is exploding with’impeach, impeach, impeach.’The President must be heldaccountable."HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSISAYSIF VICE PRESIDENTPENCE..AND THE CABINET..FAIL TOREMOVE THE PRESIDENT..UNDER THE25TH AMENDMENT..THEN THEHOUSE"WILL PROCEED WITH OURACTION."PELOSI RAISING ALARM WITH JOINTCHIEFS OF STAFF CHAIRMAN MARKMILLEY..ABOUT QUOTE "PREVENTINGAN UNHINGED PRESIDENT FROM USINGTHE NUCLEAR CODES.".SAYING..THESITUATION"COULD NOT BE MOREDANGEROUS." -- THAT’S DESPITETHE FACT THAT A SITTINGPRESIDENT DOES NOT HAVE THE SOLEAUTHORITY TO LAUNCH NUCLEARWEAPONS.ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT..DON’TREQUIREMONTHS OFDEPOSITIONS..AND HEARINGS.IF THE HOUSE WRITES ARTICLES OFIMPEACHMENTTHEY CAN GO TO THEFLOOR..ALMOST INSTANTANEOUSLY.CLARK says: "We can act veryquickly when we want to.

Solet’s make sure that we stand upnow."DEMOCRATS VIEW THE PRESIDENT’SWEDNESDAY SPEECH..AS SOMALIGNANT TRIGGERING THERANSACKINGOF THE CAPITOL..THATHE HAS TO BE CALLED OUT.THAT’S TO SAY NOTHINGOFPOLITICALLY..GETTING REPUBLICANSON THE RECORD..YET AGAIN..ABOUTMR. TRUMP.SOME REPUBLICANS..ARE OPEN TOIMPEACHMENT.SASSE says: "I believe thepresident has disregarded hisoath of office.

What he did waswicked."THE HOUSE HAS IMPEACHED 20OFFICIALS.THREE WEREPRESIDENTS.THE HOUSE IMPEACHED TENNESSEESENATOR WILLIAM BLOUNTTWICE.THE PRESIDENT’S MOST ARDENTDEFENDERS..INCLUDING TEXASCONGRESSMAN AND THE PRESIDENT’SFORMERVA SECRETARYNOMINEEOPPOSE A SECONDIMPEACHMENT.JACKSON says: "That is not thesolution to what is happeninghere.

Right now, we need to cometogether as one team, one fightright now on both sides of theaisle.

"SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAMSUGGESTSTHAT IMPEACHMENT"WOULD DO MOREHARM THAN GOOD." HE NOTES THATPELOSI IS "HANGING BY APOLITICAL THREAD."SENATE IMPEACHMENT RULESREQUIRE A TRIAL..AND A TWO-THIRDS SENATE VOTE TOCONVICT THE PRESIDENT.

THAT’S AHIGH BAR.THE PRESIDENT ALSO TWEETED THISMORNING THAT HE WOULD NOT