High School Highlight Reel: Hardwood Edition (1/8/21)

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - After the season ended abruptly last season due to the pandemic, high school basketball returned to the Bluegrass this week.

Tonight...multiple matchup between teams who played for a region title.

Franklin county and scott county girls.

Also g-r-c and montgomery county boys.

Action from both of those games and more.

Last season....montgome ry county and george rogers clark battled in a good one for a ticket to rupp arena.

The cardinals came away region champs...but they never got their moment at rupp.

New season...new chances.

Both teams facing off and the road back to rupp starts tonight.

Montgomery county taking on g-r-c is our game of the week.

Tonight was the cardinals first game at home since that regional final.

2nd half action..

Indians down double digits..

But fighting..

Trey carroll..

Nice little scoop shot there.

Montgomery county would get this game down to 9..

But grc..

Came right back with haymakers..

Trent edwards ..

Just too tall for montgomery tonight..

Later..

Jerone morton..

With the drive and floater.

Grc's played three games in the first week.

They've scored 89..

89..

And tonight 95..

In their closest game yet..

A 16-point win.

Head coach josh cook his guys have a different mindset thanks to what happened 10 months ago.

pulaski county hosting southwestern maroons on fast break and zach travis fights has to fight hard for a deuce warriors feeding the big man ethan meadows down low kj combs hits him with hesitation and drops the dime to dalton bertram off the missed trey zach travis flies in and throws it down with a put back dunk pulaski county wins big over southwestern...88 to 65.

Henry clay hosting scott county.

Darik holman kicks to sincere madison...little fake..pull up jumper falls.

Holman again...this time kicks to a-z blackwell for three...good!

Kanye henderson drives and look who he finds...a-z again...buckets!

Blackwell led all scorers with 26 points.

Cardinals fight back...elias richardson off the inbound...pull-up jumper falls.

He had a team-high tying 16.

Richardson feeds isaiah hayes...hit jumper is good.

He was the other card with 16.

Henry clay beats scott county 69 to 57.

Somerset hosting casey county.

Kade grundy with a nasty in and out move for an easy bucket dylan burton with a little one on one take your man, spin and score kade grundy breaking ankles with a shake and bake and strong finish now feeding the big fella jerrod smith with a strong finish inside .

On a fast break but the briar jumpers and dylan burton get back for a nice block party briar jumpers beat casey 76 to 56.

Madison southern taking on madison central.

Southwestern at pulaski.

Also a rematch of last year's region title game between scott county and franklin county.

C1 3 county flyers met in the region title game...and both times the cards won.

Last season though...the flyers got their revenge...winning and punching their ticket to rupp.

While franklin county kept key pieces...the cardinals lost some huge pieces to their squad.

The rivalry still renewed tonight.

To franklin county we go.... scott county maleiyah moore the step back jumper.

Hits it...that was a deep two.

Flyers respond...neveah carter kicks to alijah starks for three.

Got it.

Carter coming down again..opposite corner to starks.

She hits that one as well.

Cards can hit from long range two...emma price nails the three.

She led the cards with 23.

Franklin county wins big 77 to 52...improve to 3 and oh.

So that means head coach joey thacker is happy right?

Wrong!

Down in somerset..

southwestern and pulaski..

On the fast break..

Payton acey drains the trey ball in the corner later shelby cothron squares up her defender..

And knocks down the jumper at top of the key.

Good ball movement here..

Acey to alexa smiddy cross court pass in the corner for 3.

Warrriors sharing the rock all night..

This time the beneficiary is acey with the easy trey.

Southwestern beats pulaski...63 to 45.

Back out to winchester now..

Grc girls and montgomery county..

3q..

Cards in transition..

Erica berry with the lay-up..

Grc goes up 12.

Indians..

Hayden barrier spins..

Jabs..

And gets the jumper to go.

Grc would pull away in this one..

Tyra flowers will muscle it in from just inside the paint.

Cardinals win it..

60-37 and over in richmond..

Madison central..

And madison southern facing off tonight.

This one was all eagles..

Early and often.

Samantha cornelison from top the key..

Drains the 3.

Mad south takes the early 3-0 lead.

Later..

South showing some good ball movement..

Around the arc..

And then down low..

To a wide open lacie parks.

Too easy.

Eagles had that mike tyson knockout power in this one..

Parks misses the lay-up in transition..

But morgan flannery is there for the putback and the foul.

Mad south opens the game on a 12-0 run.

They win going away..

57-31