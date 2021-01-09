Comets, Crunch postpone Empire State Classic outdoor game

The Utica Comets and Syracuse Crunch have pushed back its outdoor, originally set to take place in Rome in February, until later in the 2021 calendar year due to coronavirus state guidance.

Surprise at this point - but the empire state classic outdoor game between the utica comets and syracuse crunch will no longer be happening this season.

The teams announced today that the game - planned to take place at griffiss in rome on saturday february 13th - has been postponed in the interest of safety.

According to the comets - the intent is to reschedule the event for later in the calendar year - towards the beginning of next season.

The u-c pioneers hockey teams were also set to play games at griffiss that weekend.

Tickets already purchased for the event will still be honored when it does take place next season - but those who choose are entitled to a refund.

Requests for a refund must be submitted by february first.

The comets are set to participate in the a-h-l season that begins on february fifth.

They will begin the year with no fans in attendance.

