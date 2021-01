Repercussions after Capitol breach

Be prosecuted."IN WASHINGTON, I’M WHITNEY WILDREPORTING.AN EDITORIAL ONE OF FLORIDA’SLARGEST NEWSPAPERS IS SLAMMINGSENATOR RICK SCOTT ..

FOR VOTINGALONG WITH SIX OTHER SENATORS TOTHROW OUT THE VOTES OF MILLIONSOF PEOPLE WHO VOTED IN THEPRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.THE EDITORIAL SAYS QUOTE "SCOTTSHOULD BE ASHAMED OF HIMSELF.

BYCLINGING TO BASELESS CLAIMS OF ARIGGED ELECTION TO THE BITTEREND, SCOTT WAS COMPLICIT INENCOURAGING THE MOB VIOLENCETHAT HORRIFIED AMERICANS SAWUNFOLD ON LIVE TELEVISION."THE EDITORIAL GOES ON TO SAY .."EVEN ALL THAT ANARCHY, EGGED ONBY TRUMP, COULD NOT MAKE SCOTTRECONSIDER AND AGREE IT WAS TIMETO ACCEPT THE RESULTS ASFLORIDA’S OTHER SENATOR, MARCORUBIO, DID."A CENTRAL FLORIDA FIREFIGHTERIS ACCUSED OF TAKING PART IN THERIOTS INSIDE THE CAPITOL...ANDIS NOW UNDER INVESTIGATION.THE INVESTIGATION STEMS FROM APHOTO WIDELY CIRCULATED ONLINESHOWING A MAN INSIDE THE CAPITOLWEARING A TRUMP 20-20 HAT ANDPOINTING AT A PLACARD FOR HOUSESPEAKER NANCY PELOSI.THE FIRE CHIEF OF SANFORDCONFIRMS IT’S ANDREW WILLIAMS.THE CHIEF SAYS THEY’VE OPENED ANADMINISTRATIVE INVESTIGATION TODETERMINE IF THERE WERE ANYVIOLATIONS OF CITY POLICIES ORLAWS.THE MAN SITTING AT THE DESK OFHOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSIDURING THE CAPITOL BREACH HASBEEN ARRESTED.RICHARDBARNETT...IS FROM ARKANSAS.

HEWAS TAKEN INTO F-B-I CUSTODY INLITTLE ROCK THIS MORNING.

HE’SCHARGED WITH THREE FEDERALCHARGES: THEFT OF PUBLICPROPERTY...VIOLENT ENTRY ANDDISORDERLY CONDUCT ON CAPITOL