House fire kills one person in Monroe County

Monroe County Sheriff's Department and the State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Monroe County coroner released more information on a house fire in Prairie that left one man dead.

In monroe county that left one man dead.

Wtva alexis jones is live in prairie with the latest information from the county's coroner.

I'm in prairie where the state fire marshal is investigating a house fire that happened around 1:30 this morning.

House fire that happened around 1:30 this morning.

."

Monroe county coroner alan gurley confirmed that 73 year old quincy mcmillan died in the fire.

Gurley said mcmillan's brother, who lives in the house next door, woke up by the smell of smoke.

Mcmillan's brother called first responders.

When they arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Gurly said mcmillan died from smoke inhalation.

Gurly said mcmillan was using propane heaters to stay warm.

Investigators are trying to determine an official cause for the fire .

Gurley said family members said mcmillan was the only person inside the home.

We will keep you updated once we receive more information on this investigation.

Live in prairie.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

The