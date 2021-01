India reports 18,222 new COVID-19 cases, 19,253 recoveries in last 24 hours

India on January 09 reported 18,222 new COVID-19 cases, 19,253 recoveries in last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,04,31,639, which includes 2,24,190 active cases.

The total number of people discharged reached 1,00,56,651, while death toll stood at 1,50,798 after 228 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.