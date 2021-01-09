Trump says he'll create platform after Twitter ban

Twitter on Friday deleted new tweets posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on official government account @POTUS and suspended the account of his presidential campaign, after booting his personal account off the platform permanently.

Just hours after his personal Twitter account was permanently suspended, U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Friday (January 8th) he would be looking into building his own social media platform.

Saying quote "We will not be SILENCED," Trump sent his latest tweets from the official government account @POTUS, accusing Twitter of coordinating with quote "Democrats and the Radical Left" and "banning free speech." Twitter later deleted the posts on Friday, and also suspended Trump's campaign account @TeamTrump for violating its rules.

The company said accounts used by Trump to try to get around the Twitter ban could also face permanent suspension under its "ban evasion" policies.

Trump still has access to the official @WhiteHouse and @POTUS accounts but will lose this when his presidential term ends.

Twitter had permanently suspended his personal account @realDonaldTrump earlier on Friday, citing the possibility he could incite more violence after hundreds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol this week.

In a statement on Friday, Twitter said they were suspending the account quote "after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter..." Twitter specifically pointed to two of the president's Friday tweets as a violation of its policy against the glorification of violence.

With the permanent suspension, Trump loses perhaps his most powerful megaphone with 88 million followers.

Twitter had temporarily blocked Trump's account earlier this week following the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday and warned that additional violations by the president's accounts would result in a permanent suspension.