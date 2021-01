Inside Knowledge From the Inside: UC Berkeley Professor's Book Prison Truth

William Drummond's book 'Prison Truth: The story of San Quentin News' explores the only regularly published newspaper in the California prison system.

Drummond, the longest tenured professor at the UC Berkeley School of Journalism, has been an advisor to the San Quentin News since 2012.

Drummond spoke with CBSN Bay Area about inmates chronicling the coronavirus pandemic and why he thinks all prisons should be turned into colleges.