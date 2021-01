Doctor speaks of the ‘indirect harm’ of Covid-19

The President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has spoken of the “indirect harm” of high rates of Covid transmission in the community.

Dr Katherine Henderson says that non-Covid patients are not presenting at hospitals early enough to be treated, and also warns people not to take unnecessary risks that could land them in A&E.

Report by Jonesia.

