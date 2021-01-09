Rescued macaw loves taking bath in a waterfall

These macaws are some of the two hundred parrots that were rescued after being taken from the wild to be illegally sold in the black market.

Considering that only 1 in 10 animals survive trafficking, you can imagine how many have died so that people could have them in their homes.

They now live in a large aviary, at a rescue center, where they live the best life they can under the circumstances, but it will never be like it was supposed to.

This macaw, in particular, absolutely loves taking a bath and does so in an adorable and funny way every time the pool gets cleaned and gets re-filled.

The other ones enjoy it, but this one has the time of its life!

The Blue-and-gold Macaw (Ara ararauna), also known as Blue-and-yellow Macaw, is a South American species that inhabits forests, woodland, and savannah of Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Paraguay.

It can also be found in a small area of Panama.

It shares the Ara genus with seven other extant species: the Great Green Macaw (Ara ambiguus), the Red-and-green Macaw (Ara chloroptera), the Blue-throated Macaw (Ara glaucogularis), the Scarlet Macaw (Ara macao), the Military Macaw (Ara militaris), the Red-fronted Macaw (Ara rubrogenys), and the Chestnut-fronted Macaw (Ara severa).

Parrots, macaws, parakeets, and parrotlets belong to the Psittacidae family, the one with the most species at risk of extinction of all the bird families.

In the last few centuries, several species have gone extinct.

All species are found in tropical and subtropical zones.

Psittacids are some of the most intelligent birds, with a highly developed brain, and can imitate all sorts of sounds.

Some species can live for over fifty years.

They generally mate for life, choosing their partner when they are still young, and share chores, preparing the nest together.

The male feeds the female while she is nesting, and they both care for the chicks.