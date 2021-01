JP Nadda holds massive road show in WB's Bardhaman

National president of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on January 09 held a massive road show in Bardhaman.

The Assembly elections are due in the state in April-May and BJP has launched a massive aggressive campaign to oust CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Earlier, Nadda visited a farmer's house and had lunch there.

He was accompanied by state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and other leaders.