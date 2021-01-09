Watch: JP Nadda addresses farmers, defends farm laws during Bengal visit

Stepping up the party's campaign for assembly polls in West Bengal to be held later this year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda held a roadshow in the district on Saturday.

Nadda was accompanied by party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh, Babul Supriyo, and SS Ahluwalia during the roadshow which started from Bardhaman Clock Tower in the town.

He later had lunch at a farmer's house in Jagadanandapur.

The BJP president started his day-long Bengal tour by offering prayers at Radha Govind Temple near Katwa in Purba Bardhaman.

