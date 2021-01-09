Ruling party in WB is working with criminal instinct: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, JP Nadda on January 09 said that ruling government in West Bengal has "criminal instinct".

He said, "The ruling political party is working with criminal instinct.

Corruption has been institutionalised.

The point-blank attack on a protectee like me is a testament to the state of law and order to which a regular citizen is subject." He further said, "I visited four houses today; I took food grain from them and pledged that as soon as we come to the power (in West Bengal), farmers will be felicitated with 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' and make all efforts to bring them to fore in mainstream.

We will also resolve their issues.

I assure you that 'Ayushman Bharat' will be implemented here in letter and spirit as soon as we come to the power here.

In the time to come, BJP will register their victory (in WB Assembly polls) by winning more than 200 seats."