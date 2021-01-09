Covid vaccine: Congress minister's appeal to Modi govt after Jan 16 launch move

On the day that the Union government announced the launch date of Covid-19 vaccination in the country, Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo made an appeal.

The Congress leader said that the Centre should take full responsibility for the immunisation drive, since Covid is a national emergency.

He also commented on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine, whose approval has invited the criticism of many Congress leaders.

Deo said that Covaxin has been cleared only for specific emergency conditions, and should not be used under other circumstances.

India's vaccination drive will begin on January 16.

